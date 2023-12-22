You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Match taking place in Jeddah.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
ANDl Fluminensand will face the start of the final of the Club World Cup with the same eleven that gave such a good result in the semifinal against Al-Ahly and in the Libertadores final against Boca Juniors.
Fernando Diniz, who has his entire squad available, included veterans Felipe Melo and Marcelo in defense, with Fábio between the sticks, while the Argentine Germán Cano will be up front.
The 'citizen' technician Pep Guardiola made three changes from the semi-final won 3-0 against Urawa Red Diamonds; Argentine striker Julián Álvarez, midfielder Rico Lewis and center back Ruben Dias are starters to the detriment of Matheus Nunes, Mateo Kovacic and Manuel Akanji.
The goals
Julian Alvarez puts City ahead, goal in the first minute of play. 1-0.
The 2-0 came after a goal against Child. Minute 27: 2-0.
