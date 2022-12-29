The Manchester City of Pep Guardiola and Erling Haaland will return to the charge for duties of the highest English competition, the Premier League. In what would be the match corresponding to matchday number 18, everything will be ready and prepared at the Eitihad Stadium for the clash between Manchester City and Everton in Frank Lampard.
Where is Manchester City vs Everton
Where to watch Manchester City vs Everton in Spain
The meeting will be broadcast through DAZN and Movistar+
Where to watch Manchester City vs Everton in Argentina and South America
The meeting will be broadcast on STAR+
Last five matches between the two
Manchester City: 5
Tie:0
Everton: 0
last five matches
Manchester City: VVVVV
Everton: PVVPP
Manchester City news
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, led on the pitch by Erling Haaland, has hit hard against Leeds thanks to how plugged in the Norwegian was. Pep’s men need to keep adding points in order to climb to the top of the table, where Arsenal is currently.
Possible line-up of Manchester City
Ederson, Aké, Laporte, Akanji, Cancelo, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Haaland, Foden
News about Everton
The news is not good for Everton every time they set out to meet Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Every time it was measured against the “Citizens”, they lost the last 9 games. Another fact to take into account about Everton is that they are unbeaten in their last six league games played on New Year’s Eve (4W 2E).
Possible Everton line-up
Pickford, Coady, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Gueye, Onana, Petterson, Gray, Maupay, Iwobi.
90min forecast
3-1
