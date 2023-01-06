Manchester City and Chelsea will face each other in the first round for both of the FA CUP. Yesterday they met in the Premier League and the duel, despite a certain balance in terms of chances, went to the citizen side thanks to the hand of Pep Guardiola.
Pep Guardiola’s men come in a positive line of play, and it is that this same weekend they have managed to cut three points from an Arsenal that could not get past the draw against Newcastle. Erling Haaland is still plugged in facing the goal, and it would really be a big surprise if they failed to advance to the next round. There is surely no more complete team in the world than Manchester City.
We expect changes compared to the last eleven that the Spanish coach drew against Chelsea, since repeating tactics just three days later is somewhat daring.
Ortega, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Aké, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Foden and Haaland.
Chelsea need to change and they need to do it now. They are currently in tenth position in the Premier League, after having achieved only one victory in the last eight games they have played. We won’t see too many changes either, because despite the defeat, their game yesterday was not bad at all.
Kepa, James, Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, Chalobah, Cucurella, Jorginho, Mount, Pulisic, Havertz and Sterling.
90min forecast
Manchester City 3-1 Chelsea
