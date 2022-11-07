Monday, November 7, 2022
Manchester City vs Chelsea: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in Sports
The Carabao Cup returns and it could not return without a dynamic and electrifying meeting that promises to be of total entertainment for everyone. Manchester City will host Graham Potter’s Chelsea, to play what would become the round of 32 for the English League Cup.

Where will Manchester City vs Chelsea be played?

Jorginho

Jorginho against Arsenal in the Premier League / Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in Latin America

In Latin America it can be seen on STAR +

Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in Spain

In Spain it will be broadcast by DAZN

Last five matches between the two

Manchester City: two

Tie: 0

Chelsea: 3

Last five games

Manchester City: VVVEV

Chelsea: DVDVE

Manchester City News

Guardiola’s men have an enviable rhythm and not only in domestic competitions but also in Europe. Manchester City does not stop and continues to win, placing each time in the best positions in everything they dispute. With Haaland plugged in and scoring goals left and right, he is clearly the top favorite to win the Carabao Cup.

Possible Manchester City line-up

Ortega, Sergio Gómez, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Stones, Palmer, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Haaland, Álvarez.

Phil Foden, Kenny Tete

Phil Foden with Man. City / Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Chelsea News

Potter’s team apparently hasn’t really taken off since after Touchel’s dismissal, it was hoped that the team could kick-start and show positive signs of improvement with a new system led by its new coach, but it hasn’t happened that way. . He will seek to shake off the bad time with a victory against Manchester City.

Possible Chelsea line-up

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Zakaria, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Sterling, and Aubameyang.

Marc Cucurella

Mar Cucurella with Chelsea FC / Marc Atkins/GettyImages

90 min forecast

4-1

