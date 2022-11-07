Manchester City vs Chelsea: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

The Carabao Cup returns and it could not return without a dynamic and electrifying meeting that promises to be of total entertainment for everyone. Manchester City will host Graham Potter’s Chelsea, to play what would become the round of 32 for the English League Cup.
Where will Manchester City vs Chelsea be played?
Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in Latin America
In Latin America it can be seen on STAR +
Where to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea in Spain
In Spain it will be broadcast by DAZN
Last five matches between the two
Manchester City: two
Tie: 0
Chelsea: 3
Last five games
Manchester City: VVVEV
Chelsea: DVDVE
Manchester City News
Guardiola’s men have an enviable rhythm and not only in domestic competitions but also in Europe. Manchester City does not stop and continues to win, placing each time in the best positions in everything they dispute. With Haaland plugged in and scoring goals left and right, he is clearly the top favorite to win the Carabao Cup.
Possible Manchester City line-up
Ortega, Sergio Gómez, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, Stones, Palmer, Gundogan, Silva, Mahrez, Haaland, Álvarez.
Chelsea News
Potter’s team apparently hasn’t really taken off since after Touchel’s dismissal, it was hoped that the team could kick-start and show positive signs of improvement with a new system led by its new coach, but it hasn’t happened that way. . He will seek to shake off the bad time with a victory against Manchester City.
Possible Chelsea line-up
Mendy, Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Zakaria, Jorginho, Mount, Havertz, Sterling, and Aubameyang.
90 min forecast
4-1
