He sunday may 21 two of the most important teams in England will face each other: the Manchester City and the Chelsea. The match, corresponding to the day 37 of the Premier League. Manchester City comes into the match as the tournament’s absolute leader, with 85 points and a four-unit advantage over second place, Arsenal.
The team led by Pep Guardiola It comes from beating Everton 3-0 in the Premier League and also getting their pass to the final of the Champions League after endorsing a win against real Madrid. Chelsea, meanwhile, is going through an irregular season and is in eleventh place in the table, with 43 points. The record between the two teams favors Manchester City, which has won four of the last five meetings in the English league. The match promises to be a high-level show, with two star-studded teams and two coaches committed to attacking and dynamic football. Manchester City will seek to take another step towards the title, while Chelsea will try to surprise and improve their position in the standings.
In which stadium is Manchester City vs Chelsea played?
City: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: sunday may 21
Match time: 18:00 in Spain, 12:00 in Argentina and 9:00 in Mexico
Referee: Michael Oliver
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Manchester City vs Chelsea on television in Spain?
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN
How can you watch Manchester City vs Chelsea on television in Argentina?
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Chelsea on television in Mexico?
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Paramount+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Chelsea on television in the United States?
Television channel: Telemundo
Live stream: fuboTV
How can you watch Manchester City vs Chelsea on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
Radio stations to follow the game in Spain
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
real Madrid
|
Win: 4-0
|
Champions League
|
Everton
|
Win: 3-0
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
Draw: 1-1
|
Champions League
|
leeds
|
Win: 2-1
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
Win: 3-0
|
Premier League
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
Nottingham
|
Tie: 2-2
|
Premier League
|
bournemouth
|
Win: 3-1
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
Loss: 3-1
|
Premier League
|
brentford
|
Loss: 2-0
|
Premier League
|
real Madrid
|
Loss: 2-0
|
Champions League
Manchester City does not report any injuries for this match.
The injured at Chelsea for this match are:
Ederson, Stones, Laporte, Dias, Akanji, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden
Mendy, Chalobah, Silva, Badiashile, Hallm, Kovacic, Fernandez, Gallagher, Sterling, Felix, Madueke.
Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea
