Manchester City vs Brighton: schedule, TV channel, online streaming, possible line-ups and forecast

Manchester City needs the three points like water in May. They lost on the last league match against Liverpool in a game where controversy reigned and a great atmosphere at Anfield. Arsenal took advantage of the stumble and won by the minimum to distance themselves to four points from their main pursuer. The Premier is on fire. Here we leave you everything you need to know about the match:
Date: Saturday, October 22
Location: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Schedule: 16:00 in Spain. 9:00 in Mexico. 11:00 in Argentina.
Channel: Dance in Spain. In Argentina by Star+ and in Mexico by Paramount+.
MANCHESTER CITY: 4 trump
BRIGHTON: 1 wins
TIES: 0 draws
MANCHESTER CITY: EVVVD
BRIGHTON: VEDDE
They come from losing to Liverpool 1-0 and their options to be leaders of the Premier have been complicated. Arsenal is already four points away and it doesn’t look like they’re going to slow down. One of the great news that City has been able to announce is the renewal of Foden’s contract until 2027.
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: I cancel, Akanji, Days, Aké
Media: Rodri, Bernado, DeBruyne
Forwards: Mahrez, Haaland, Foden
They are in seventh position but could be much higher. They have not managed to win in the last four games. They have tied in two of them and lost in the other two. If they had scored in all these games, the three points would be second tied with Manchester City. They are a team that can cause a surprise at the Etihad, but it looks like they are going to pay the price for Guardiola’s last defeat against Liverpool.
Goalie: Robert Sanchez
Defenses: Veltman, Dunk, Webster
Media: March, Allister, Caicedo Trossard
Forwards: Lallana, Welbeck, Gross
Manchester City 4-1 Brighton
