Manchester City will face Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in the second round of the Premier League.
The Bees are known for their solid tactical approach and ability to compete with the league’s bigger teams. With a style of play based on high pressing and quick transitions, Brentford can be a difficult opponent if not handled carefully. Manchester City will need to be alert and use their technical superiority to secure all three points at home.
So, let’s take a look at the eleven players who will start for Manchester City:
BY: Ederson – Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson is one of Manchester City’s most important players. Known for his footwork and excellent distribution, he is central to Guardiola’s style of play, which demands a goalkeeper who can start attacks from the goal. Ederson is also a goalkeeper with quick reflexes and a great ability to make key saves at crucial moments, making him a reliable player between the posts.
LD: Kyle Walker – The English right-back has great explosive speed and great physical endurance. He stands out for his ability to neutralise opposing wingers and for his offensive power when joining the attack. In addition, he has excellent defensive positioning.
DFC: Akanji – Swiss Manuel Akanji has proven to be a reliable and versatile centre-back since his arrival at City. His tactical intelligence, combined with his speed and ability to anticipate, make him ideal for taking on different types of strikers. Akanji is not only solid in defence, but can also contribute to the build-up play from the back, which is crucial in Guardiola’s system.
DFC: Ruben Dias – Ruben Dias is the undisputed leader of Manchester City’s defence. His ability to read the game, his strength in aerial duels and his leadership make him a key player in the team’s defence. Dias is responsible for organising the defence and ensuring that the team maintains its defensive solidity, while also being a danger in attacking set-pieces.
LI: Gvardiol – Croatian Josko Gvardiol is one of the most promising young defenders in European football. His combination of physical strength, technique and speed allows him to quickly adapt to City’s style of play. Gvardiol is capable of playing out from the back with great precision, and his ability to defend in one-on-one situations makes him a stalwart in the backline.
MCD: Rodri – The Spanish midfielder is key to Manchester City’s balance. He stands out for his tactical intelligence, control of the game and ability to distribute the ball accurately. He is an excellent ball-winner, with great defensive positioning and reading of the game. His presence in the centre of the field allows the team to maintain possession and control the pace of the game, as well as providing security in defensive transitions.
MC: Bernardo Silva – Bernardo Silva is one of City’s most technical and hard-working players. His ability to move between the lines, press high and create chances make him a mainstay in Guardiola’s system. In midfield, Bernardo brings creativity and vision, being a constant threat to opposing defences, in addition to his tireless defensive work.
MC: Kevin De Bruyne – Kevin De Bruyne is Manchester City’s creative engine. His vision, precision passing and ability to break down defences with lethal assists make him one of the best midfielders in the world. De Bruyne is also a reliable goalscorer from distance and a natural leader on the pitch, marshaling City’s attack with mastery and always looking for the play that will make the difference.
ED: Jeremy Doku – Jérémy Doku is an explosive winger with an incredible change of pace and dribbling ability. Able to outflank any defence with his speed and technical ability, Doku adds a direct dimension to City’s attack. Although he is still settling into the team, his ability to create danger down the right flank will be crucial in opening up space and creating goalscoring opportunities.
EI: Grealish – The English winger and attacking midfielder is known for his ball control and dribbling ability. He is very creative, with great vision to assist his teammates and create scoring opportunities. Grealish is also effective in one-on-one situations and is often fouled due to his technical style of play.
DC: Erling Haaland – Erling Haaland is Manchester City’s star scorer and one of the most feared strikers in world football. His impressive physique, speed and ability to finish with both feet make him an almost unstoppable striker. Haaland is City’s attacking reference point, and his goalscoring instinct makes him the prime candidate to break the opposition’s nets in every game.
This is what Manchester City’s lineup will look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Akanji, Ruben Dias and Gvardiol
Midfielders: Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne
Forwards: Doku, Grealish and Haaland
