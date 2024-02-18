Manchester City will be forced to play against Brentford, although this time they will do so at home, as a result of the game being postponed when the team is playing citizens the final of the Club World Cup. The “first leg” match did not pose any problems for the Mancunians, so it is expected that this one will be similar, and even more so playing at home.
Below we leave you with all the information necessary for the preview of this match between Manchester City and Brentford:
Match information
Date: Tuesday, February 20
Location: Manchester, England
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. Spain, 1:30 p.m. Mexico, 4:30 p.m. Argentina.
Referee: To be confirmed
VAR: To be confirmed
How can you watch Manchester City vs Brentford on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Manchester City vs Brentford on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Manchester City vs Brentford on television in Mexico?
ESPN
How can you watch Manchester City vs Brentford on television in the United States?
ESPN+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Chelsea
|
1-1E
|
Premier League
|
Copenhagen
|
1-3V
|
UCL
|
Everton
|
2-0V
|
Premier League
|
Brentford
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
1-3V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liverpool
|
1-4D
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
0-2V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester City
|
1-3D
|
Premier League
|
Tottenham
|
3-2D
|
Premier League
|
Nottingham Forest
|
3-2V
|
Premier League
Manchester City: Neither Jack Grealish nor Gvardiol will be able to be there due to injury.
Brentford: Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Bryan Mbeumo, Kevin Schade and Aaron Hickey will not be able to be there due to injury.
Manchester City:Ederson; Walker, Ruben Dias, Akanji, Aké; Rodri, Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Julián Álvarez, Kevin De Bruyne; Haaland
Brentford: Flekken; Nathan Collins, Ajer, Ben Mee; Mads Roerslev, Mathias Jensen, Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Sergio Reguilón; Ivan Toney, Neal Maupay
Manchester City 3-1 Brentford
