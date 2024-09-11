He Manchester City and Brentford resume activities after the international break and they meet at a good moment, because although no one compares to the overwhelming pace of Guardiola’s men, Brentford have six points from a possible nine and threaten to complicate the game.
The Citizens They are unstoppable at the start of their season and with Erling Haaland become a complete competitive animal, so everything points to them showing their power again against a Brentford grown, but without the individual quality to compete on equal terms at the start of the Premier League.
Below we present all the information about the match between Manchester City vs Brentford: schedule and how to watch live on a streaming platform, as well as possible lineups and predictions.
City: Manchester, England.
Date: Saturday, September 14
Schedule: 16:00 (Spain), 8:00 (Mexico), and 11:00 (Argentina)
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN; while on Argentina will be seen through Disney+, in Mexico on MAX and Fox Sports Premium, and on USA on ESPN Sports.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
West Ham
|
1-3 V
|
Premier League
|
Ipswich
|
4-1 V
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
0-2 V
|
Premier League
|
Manchester United
|
1-1 (7-6) V
|
Communist Shield
|
Chelsea
|
4-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Southampton
|
3-1 V
|
Premier League
|
Colchester United
|
0-1 V
|
EFL Cup
|
Liverpool
|
2-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
2-1 V
|
Premier League
|
Wolfsburg
|
4-4 E
|
Friendly
During the break for national teams, the Manchester City was the star of the FIFA gala, as several of its players, including its coach, were nominated for the Ballon d’Or and the Best Coach of the Year award.
City are also in the running for the club of the year award, alongside Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Girona; as well as Savinhowho is in the running for the Kopa Trophy (best young player).
The four players citizens nominated for the Ballon d’Or are Erling Haaland, Rodri, Phil Foden and Rúben Dias.
He Brentford has made a promising start to the Premier League season, beginning with a 2-1 home win against Crystal PalaceDespite the defeat against Liverpool, the red-and-white team has had a good start to the season under the direction of coach Thomas Frank.
The strategist has implemented a 4-3-3 system that has given the team more defensive solidity.
He has emphasized the importance of set pieces, one of the keys to the game. Brentford; but in addition, it has maintained the philosophy of the game with a lot of influence in data analysis.
Manchester City:Ederson; Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic or Stones, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Savinho, Doku, Haaland.
Brentford: Mark Flekken; Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Kristoffer Ajer, Nathan Collins; Christian Nörgaard, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Vitaly Janelt; Ivan Toney and Bryan Mbeumo.
Manchester City 3-0 Brentford. At this point, there is no way to stop Manchester City, much less prevent them from Erling Haaland score a goal. It is a sure result, but betting against Guardiola’s team against Brentford is too risky.
