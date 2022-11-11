Manchester City vs Brentford: how to watch on TV, online streaming, latest team news and forecast

Manchester City will seek one more week the leadership in the Premier League to go to the World Cup as leaders. On the last day they were first classified at times having played before Arsenal, but finally Arteta’s team got the three points and snatched the place from them. This time Brentford will be the team that will visit the Etihad Stadium. Here we leave you everything you need to know about the match:
Date: Saturday, November 12
Location: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Schedule: 1:30 p.m. in Spain, 6:30 a.m. in Mexico, 9:30 a.m. in Argentina
Referee: to be confirmed
Channel: DAZN 1
Channel: Movistar+
Online streaming: DAZN
Schedule: 13:30
Channel: ESPN Argentina
Online streaming: Star+
Schedule: 09:30
Channel: unconfirmed
Online streaming: Paramount+
Schedule: 06:30
Channel: Universe
Channel: fuboTV
Channel: Telemundo Sports
Online streaming: Now Universe
Online streaming: NBC SportsApp
Schedule: 04:30 West Coast / 07:30 East Coast
WHERE TO SEE THE HIGHLIGHTS?
They can be seen at the end of the match on the DAZN YouTube channel
MANCHESTER CITY: 2 trump
BRENT FOR: 0 wins
TIES: 0 draws
MANCHESTER CITY: VDVVV
BRENTFORD: VEDEE
MANCHESTER CITY NEWS
They remain unstoppable. They won this Wednesday with the substitutes against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup and they face this game as a real final before the break for the World Cup. They have recovered Erling Haaland (he is expected to start against Brentford). In the Champions League they played Leipzig in the round of 16, a team that a priori, due to the style of play they have, can do a lot of damage to Guardiola’s team playing against them.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENT OF MANCHESTER CITY
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Akanji, Days, Laporte, Cancelo
Media: Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva
Forwards: Foden, Haaland, Grealish
BRENTFORD NEWS
They are not having a good time. They have five games in a row without knowing the victory. They are ranked 11th in the Premier League and have just been eliminated from the CarabaoCup on penalties against Gillingham. The team’s AS to watch is Ivan Toney, he has 8 goals and 2 assists in 13 league games.
POSSIBLE ALIGNMENT OF BRENTFORD
Goalie: Stripe
Defenses: Henry, Pinnock, Mee, Rorslev
Media: Dasilva, Janelt, Jenssen
Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Toney, Mbeumo
FORECAST
Man City 4-1 Brentford. Those of Guardiola will go out with the knife between the teeth. They cannot afford not to get the three points. In addition, Haaland will return to eleven.
