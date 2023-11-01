After the comfortable victory of Pep Guardiola’s team in the Manchester derby, they will have to return to the league game to face Bournemouth this time for the corresponding match on matchday 11 of the Premier League. The Skyblues come into this match in good momentum, having chained 3 consecutive victories, so they will try to increase this streak.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for this match that will face two Spanish coaches such as Pep Guardiola on behalf of Manchester City and Andoni Iraola on behalf of Bournemouth
In which stadium is Manchester City vs Bournemouth played?
City: Manchester, England
Stadium: Ettihad Stadium
Date: Saturday, November 4 Schedule: 16:00 Spain, 11:00 Argentina, 08:00 Mexico
Referee: to be confirmed
VAR: to be confirmed
How can you watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth on television in Spain?
DAZN
How can you watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth on television in Argentina?
DirecTV
How can you watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth on television in Mexico?
Sky, Blue to Go
How can you watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth on television in the United States?
DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Manchester United
|
0-3V
|
Premier League
|
Young Boys
|
1-3V
|
UCL
|
Brighton
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
1-0 D
|
Premier League
|
RB Leipzig
|
1-3V
|
UCL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Liverpool
|
EFL Cup
|
Burnley
|
2-1V
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
1-2D
|
Premier League
|
Everton
|
3-0 D
|
Premier League
|
Arsenal
|
0-4D
|
Premier League
In the case of the team coached by Pep Guardiola, the only player who will be out due to injury is Kevin De Bruyne who will recover in mid-December.
Meanwhile, at Bournemouth there are several players who will miss this match against Manchester City. The players are: Neto, Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes, Adams and Lewis Cook.
Manchester City:Ederson; Rúben Dias, Akanji, Rico Lewis, Aké; Rodri, Kovacic, Matheus Nunes; Jack Grealish, Haaland, Jeremy Doku
Bournemouth: Andrei Radu; Max Aarons, Chris Mepham, Zabarnyi, Lloyd Kelly; Semenyo, Alex Scott, Billing, Tavernier, Ryan Christie; Solanke
Manchester City 4-0 Bournemouth
