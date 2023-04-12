Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich, LIVE: follow the Champions League live

Having deprived Manchester City of the European title in 2021 with Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel meets his model Pep Guardiola again, this time as a newcomer to the Bayern Munich bench, this Tuesday at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

The final on May 29, 2021 in Porto, in an almost empty stadium due to the covid-19 pandemic, was won by Tuchel’s Chelsea, a team he had joined only four months earlier after being fired from Paris Saint-Germain. .

It was a cruel defeat for Guardiola’s City, the coach who has been looking to reunite with the ‘Orejona’ for more than a decade and his triumphs in 2009 and 2011 at the helm of Lionel Messi’s Barcelona.

Follow the game here:

Alignments of Manchester City and Bayern Munich