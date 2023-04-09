Monday, April 10, 2023
Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

April 9, 2023
Next Tuesday, April 11, we will live one of the best games that can be seen today. Thomas Tuchel’s new Bayern will visit the Etihad Stadium with the curiosity of the return home of Joao Cancelo, who left in the winter market due to the lack of minutes that Guardiola was giving him. Here is everything you need to know about the crash:

City: Manchester

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: Tuesday April 11

Referee: To be confirmed

Scoreboard, Stand

Manchester City/Richard Sellers/Allstar/GettyImages

Television channel: Movistar+

Television channel: Fox Sports Argentina

live streaming:Star+

Television channel: TNT Sports

live streaming: HBO Max

Television channel: Paramount+

live streaming: Univision NOW

Television channel: ESPN

live streaming:Star+

The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be YouTube from El Chiringuito de Jugones and Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope.

Rival

Result

Competition

southampton

1-4V

Premier League

Liverpool

4-1V

Premier League

Burnley

6-0V

FA Cup

leipzig

7-0V

Champions League

Crystal Place

0-1V

Premier League

Rival

Result

Competition

Freiburg

0-1V

bundesliga

Freiburg

1-2 D

German Cup

Borussia Dortmund

4-2V

bundesliga

Leverkusen

1-2 D

bundesliga

Augsburg

5-3V

bundesliga

Manchester City

Tie

Bayern Munich

3

0

2
Phil Foden

Phil Foden/Visionhaus/GettyImages

For this match, the only player in the Manchester City who will not be able to be on the pitch will be Phil Foden who will not be able to return until the end of April.

Eric Maxim Choupo Moting

Eric Maxim Choupo Moting / Stefan Matzke – sampics/GettyImages

Neither Lucas nor Neuer will be at Bayern, who are out of season, and there are many doubts about Choupo Moting’s physical condition, it will be a doubt until the last minute.

Manchester City 2-1 Bayern Munich

