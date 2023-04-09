Manchester City vs Bayern Munich: how to watch it on TV, live stream, news, injuries and prognosis

Next Tuesday, April 11, we will live one of the best games that can be seen today. Thomas Tuchel’s new Bayern will visit the Etihad Stadium with the curiosity of the return home of Joao Cancelo, who left in the winter market due to the lack of minutes that Guardiola was giving him. Here is everything you need to know about the crash:
City: Manchester
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
Date: Tuesday April 11
Referee: To be confirmed
Television channel: Movistar+
Television channel: Fox Sports Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: TNT Sports
live streaming: HBO Max
Television channel: Paramount+
live streaming: Univision NOW
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
The stations in Spain that will broadcast this match will be YouTube from El Chiringuito de Jugones and Tiempo de Juego from Cadena Cope.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
southampton
|
1-4V
|
Premier League
|
Liverpool
|
4-1V
|
Premier League
|
Burnley
|
6-0V
|
FA Cup
|
leipzig
|
7-0V
|
Champions League
|
Crystal Place
|
0-1V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Freiburg
|
0-1V
|
bundesliga
|
Freiburg
|
1-2 D
|
German Cup
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
4-2V
|
bundesliga
|
Leverkusen
|
1-2 D
|
bundesliga
|
Augsburg
|
5-3V
|
bundesliga
|
Manchester City
|
Tie
|
Bayern Munich
|
3
|
0
|
2
For this match, the only player in the Manchester City who will not be able to be on the pitch will be Phil Foden who will not be able to return until the end of April.
Neither Lucas nor Neuer will be at Bayern, who are out of season, and there are many doubts about Choupo Moting’s physical condition, it will be a doubt until the last minute.
Manchester City 2-1 Bayern Munich
