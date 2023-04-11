Spectacular crash in the Champions League with the promise of good football and it is that two of the most powerful teams in the and the competition are measured face to face by the duties of the best European competition. He Manchester City of Pep Guardiola Prepare everything at a sporting level to strengthen the position of the most powerful English team. We know that the ‘citizen’ coach will appeal to the ‘little board’ to get a victory over the Bavarians led by his new addition, nothing more and nothing less than Tomas Touchel.
It will be a high-voltage quarterfinal, especially because of the way both teams play. Next, we share how the starting eleven of both teams could look, thinking about the game:
BY: Ederson – In his team, the Brazilian goalkeeper is considered the number one and is the most trusted player when it comes to important matches, there being no other player in his position who equals him.
LD: Walker – The presence of Walker as a starter is usually accompanied by some doubt, since he is not an indispensable player in Pep’s scheme. However, it is likely that he will have opportunities to start.
CB: Akanji – Pep recognizes the importance of having smart defences, and this is where Akanji stands out. He defends quickly and solidly in his game.
CDF: Days – As the second central defender would be the Portuguese Rúben Días, who always shows a great performance and could start as a starter against Bayern.
LI: Ake – As for the last central defender, we are likely to see Nathan Aké start as a starter, playing in a false left-back position. Aké is a player who has proven to be liked by Guardiola and has been included in the starting team on multiple occasions.
MC: Rodri – The most defensive player in midfield, the team leader, is Rodri. It is very likely that he will start as a starter against Bayern Munich.
MC: Bernardo Silva – Portuguese is a key player in City’s game. If you want to break defenses and defensive structures, he is the man to do it.
E: Jack Grealish- Another player who has clinched a spot in the starting lineup is Jack Grealish. He has become essential for Guardiola, and it is very likely that we will see him start the game.
MD: Riyad Mahrez – On the right flank, Mahrez is very likely to be the starter, especially with Foden absent.
CM: De Bruyne – The Belgian is the key player in City’s creation zone, and is an indisputable starter.
DC: Erling Haaland – The Argentinian hasn’t had many minutes recently, but he could appear as a starter against Bayern Munich.
What Manchester City’s line-up would look like on the pitch (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Akanji, Days, Aké
Midfielders: Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Grealish
Forwards: Erling Haaland
BY: Sommer – The goalkeeper will surely be Sommer against Manchester City.
RB: Pavard – As usual, the Bayern winger would be Pavard. It is the most defensive option that the German team has.
CB: De Ligt – He comes from scoring a great goal, but in terms of defense, his power and ability could be very useful.
CB: Upamecano – One that could not be missing is the French central marker. His speed to correct in defense and ability for the defensive system make him a fundamental piece.
LI: Davies – He is possibly the most decisive player in Bayern’s transitions, we are talking about the Canadian sprinter, Alphonso Davies. He will be the owner.
MC: Goretzka – The first of the pair of pivots will most likely be the Bavarian Goretzka. His ability to transition through the game makes him a very useful piece.
MC: Kimmitch – The second in that area of pivots will most likely be Kimmich. He is the best in his position and untouchable for Bayern.
MY: mane – In the area of attackers there is a high probability that we will see the former Liverpool. He is always a very dangerous player who can hurt the opponent.
MD: Sané – On the right side, we will very surely see Sané. Another of those who are very important in the Bayern system.
PM: Muller – The most veteran of the team, without a doubt. Muller knows how to open and unlock matches. If everything is in order, he will start.
DC: Choupo-Moting – And finally, as a center forward we will most likely see Choupo-Moting.
What the Bayern Munich line-up would look like on the field (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: summer
Defenses: Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies
Midfielders: Goretzka, Kimmich, Mané, Sané, Muller
Forwards: Choupo Moting
#Manchester #City #Bayern #Munich #alignments #teams #match #Champions #League
Leave a Reply