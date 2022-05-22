Sunday, May 22, 2022
Manchester City vs. Aston Villa LIVE: the Premier League is defined

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in Sports
Manchester City vs. newcastle

Pep Guardiola’s team depends on himself to keep the title.

Manchester City must win or draw this Sunday, at 10 am, in their match against Aston Villa if they want to end the season with the only title they have a chance of: the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s team starts as favorites in the match. If he loses and Liverpool wins, the ‘citizens’ will have failed.

