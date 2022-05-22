Manchester City vs. Aston Villa LIVE: the Premier League is defined

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Pep Guardiola’s team depends on himself to keep the title.
May 22, 2022, 09:15 AM
Manchester City must win or draw this Sunday, at 10 am, in their match against Aston Villa if they want to end the season with the only title they have a chance of: the Premier League.
Pep Guardiola’s team starts as favorites in the match. If he loses and Liverpool wins, the ‘citizens’ will have failed.
📋 TEAM NEWS IS IN! 📋
XI | Ederson, Stones, Fernandinho (C), Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Jesus.
SUBS | Carson, Walker, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Grealish, Zinchenko, Palmer, McAtee.#ManCity | @HaysTechnology pic.twitter.com/6Y9LF4a9Gt
— Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022
May 22, 2022, 09:15 AM
