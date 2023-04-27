Manchester City vs. Arsenal, LIVE: at stake, the tip of the Premier League

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich.
Manchester City vs. Bayern Munich.
Josep Guardiola’s team is local in this match.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
After stringing together a series of three straight draws, Arsenal appear to have put their title chances in jeopardy. The Gunners are five points ahead of Manchester City, but they have two games less.
Wednesday’s clash in Manchester between the two leaders of the standings, on matchday 33, is crucial for both teams. A defeat for Arsenal would greatly complicate their title chances considering the great form of City, who remain in contention for a Premier-Champions League-FA Cup treble.
Follow the game here:
Line-ups of Manchester City and Arsenal
🔵 THE ELEVEN OF THE CITY 🔵
Ederson, Walker, Rúben Dias, Akanji, Stones, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Grealish and Haaland.
BENCH | Ortega Moreno, Lewis, Laporte, Sergio Gómez, Phillips, Palmer, Foden, Mahrez and Julián Álvarez. pic.twitter.com/M1vSiwOGiw
—Manchester City (@ManCityES) April 26, 2023
🔴 ⚪️
🔙 Xhaka returns
🪄 Odegaard makes 100th appearance
⚡️ Jesus in attack
Let’s do this-together! pic.twitter.com/0oUpIYvl0o
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 26, 2023
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Manchester #City #Arsenal #LIVE #stake #tip #Premier #League
Leave a Reply