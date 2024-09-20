This Sunday, the Etihad Stadium will host one of the most important matches of the season when Manchester City host Arsenal on Matchday 5 of the Premier League.
Both title contenders will be looking to impose their style of football in a duel that could determine the course of the league. With City looking to maintain their dominance in English football and Arsenal trying to establish themselves as a serious contender, this clash promises to be an exciting one, with two styles of play in conflict. However, both teams arrive with important absences that could influence the outcome of the match.
City: Manchester, England
Date: September 22
Schedule: 17:30 (Spain), 12:30 (Argentina), 9:30 (Mexico)
Stadium: Etihad Stadium
In Spain The match can be followed live on DAZN. While in Argentina will be seen on DIRECTV, and in Mexico on Sky HD.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Inter Milan
|
0-0 E
|
Champions League
|
Brentford
|
2-1 V
|
Premier League
|
West Ham
|
1-3 V
|
Premier League
|
Ipswich Town
|
4-1 V
|
Premier League
|
Chelsea
|
0-2 V
|
Premier League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atalanta
|
0-0 E
|
Champions League
|
Tottenham
|
0-1 V
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
1-1 E
|
Premier League
|
Aston Villa
|
0-1 V
|
Premier League
|
Wolves
|
1-0 V
|
Premier League
Pep Guardiola’s side head into this game on the back of a solid win in their last Premier League game and a commanding triumph in the Champions League. However, injuries have become a concern for the Spanish manager. Kevin De Bruyne remains a doubt due to groin problems, and Nathan Aké is also doubtful, which could force some adjustments in defence. Despite these uncertainties, Manchester City still have their heavy artillery led by Erling Haaland and Guardiola’s tactical ability to adapt to the circumstances, making them favourites to win these types of crucial duels.
For Arsenal, Mikel Arteta will have to deal with several significant absences for this crucial match. The absences of Mikel Merino, Zinchenko, Tierney, Ødegaard and Tomiyasu limit the options of the Spanish coach, especially in defence and midfield. These absences will force Arteta to improvise a line-up that will maintain a competitive level against an always dangerous City. Despite this, Arsenal have players in good form such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, who could be key in the London team’s attack.
Manchester City: Ederson, Akanji, Ruben Días, Gvardiol, Lewis, Rodri, Grealish, Savinho, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Haaland
Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Havertz, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Martinelli and Gabriel Jesús
Despite Arsenal’s impressive form so far this season, Manchester City know how to approach these crucial games. Guardiola has the ability to prepare his team for these high-octane encounters, and City have shown on numerous occasions that they can turn these types of games to their advantage. With the Etihad Stadium as a fortress and the support of their stars, City are expected to win by a narrow margin, perhaps with a 2-1 victory to keep them at the top of the table.
