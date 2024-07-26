Manchester City and AC Milan face off in one of the most important matches of this pre-season. The English side, led by Pep Guardiola, are looking to maintain their dominance in the Premier League and the Champions League. On the other hand, the Italians are trying to regain their former glory and improve in Serie A. City, after losing to Celtic, are facing a new challenge. Meanwhile, Milan, without a win in pre-season, are facing top teams such as Real Madrid and FC Barcelona to evaluate their competitive potential.
City: New York, USA
Date: Sunday, July 28
Stadium: Yankee Stadium
Referee: To define
VAR: To define
In Spain The match can be followed live on Movistar+ and via streaming through the Movistar app.
In Argentina It will be seen through Star+ Argentina, in Mexico on Sky HD and on USA on Foxsports.com.
Manchester City start the season under Pep Guardiola, maintaining their recent success. Their dominance in English football extends to Europe, making them contenders for all the titles. The friendly against Milan will serve to gain competitive rhythm, with the English side as favourites, especially since they will soon compete for the Community Shield against Manchester United. City lost their only previous friendly against Celtic (3-4). They have won their last two warm-up matches against Milan, although these games were played a decade ago.
AC Milan have not been convincing in this pre-season, suffering one defeat and two draws in their friendlies. With Manchester City, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona as their next opponents, there are doubts about their performance. The Italians must be able to compete, especially in these preparatory games that allow less regular players to play. These three tests will be crucial to assess Milan’s potential in the coming season. So far, Milan have not won in pre-season, with a defeat against AS Roma (5-2) and a draw against SK Rapid (1-1).
Manchester City: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Aké, Gvardiol; Kovacic, McAtee, Phillips; Bobb, Savinho and Haaland
AC Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Florenzi, Kalulu Gabbia; Loftus-Cheek, Pobega, Reijnders; Leao, Pulisic and Jovic
Manchester City 1-3 AC Milan.
