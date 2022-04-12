Manchester City tries to give a change of direction to its project. And he has set his sights on the First Iberdrola to strengthen his team and be one of the contenders to fight for the continental crown and for the WSL. The citizien have lost strength this season. In fact, those from Manchester fell in the first round of the Champions League against Real Madrid and in the domestic competition they are not even among the top three, that give access to the continental competition. Yes indeed, Getting into Europe seems an essential requirement to be able to opt for the big signings they want to undertake this summer.

Those of Gareth Taylor have seen in the First Iberdrola quality and options to take quality players at zero cost. At the moment, the rumors already point to four players that they have in their sights: the athletes Laia Aleixandri and Deyna Castellanos, the Barcelona fans Leila Ouahabi and the lioness Lucía García. And all would arrive after the end of their contract with their respective teams.

The Telegraph and FutFem.com point out that Laia Aleixandri is in talks with the citizien and also “advanced“. The young center back is one of the pillars of the rojiblanco team and one of the great pearls of the Spanish academy. Runner-up in the U-20 world with La Rojita and regular with Jorge Vilda, she is versatile and can adapt to both right-back and of pivot, although her best position is that of central defender.The defender ends her contract and has not yet decided if she will continue as rojiblanco. Deyna Castellanos is in the same situation. The Venezuelan arrived in Spain as one of the great signings in Europe after being the star of his team. Of course, it was his first professional experience after playing the university league in the United States. The Venezuelan has not disappointed after landing in Spain and has left good feelings.

City has not only been interested in Atlético players. He is also trying to tempt Leila Ouahabi. The Barcelona winger ends her contract this summer and it does not seem that he is going to renew with the Barça team. In fact, he also places him in the English team, where he would meet again with Vicky Losada, the only Spaniard who plays in the Manchester team. But there is more. The Deia newspaper assures that The Spanish international Lucía García ends her contract this summer and would not be willing to renew with the Basque team either. From said medium they also place him in the City as his best asset to continue growing. Four luxury reinforcements for the English team but, Before closing the transfers, the citizien will have to get into Europe, something essential for the players to decide to change their scenery…