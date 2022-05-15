Monday, May 16, 2022
Manchester City tied with West Ham and brought Liverpool back to life

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2022
in Sports
Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s team lost 0-2 at the end of the first half.

This Sunday, Manchester City was close to really ‘puncturing’ in their fight for the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s team was losing 0-2 against West Ham at the end of the first half. However, he managed to equalize at the beginning of the second half. Then, he wasted a penalty that could represent the victory. The match ended 2-2.

Waiting for Liverpool to play their match of the date, the difference is 4 points with the ‘reds’.

The end of the Premier is heart attack.

