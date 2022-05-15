Manchester City tied with West Ham and brought Liverpool back to life

This Sunday, Manchester City was close to really ‘puncturing’ in their fight for the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s team was losing 0-2 against West Ham at the end of the first half. However, he managed to equalize at the beginning of the second half. Then, he wasted a penalty that could represent the victory. The match ended 2-2.

Waiting for Liverpool to play their match of the date, the difference is 4 points with the ‘reds’.

The end of the Premier is heart attack.

