Manchester City tied with West Ham and brought Liverpool back to life

Pep Guardiola’s team lost 0-2 at the end of the first half.
May 15, 2022, 10:03 AM
This Sunday, Manchester City was close to really ‘puncturing’ in their fight for the Premier League. Pep Guardiola’s team was losing 0-2 against West Ham at the end of the first half. However, he managed to equalize at the beginning of the second half. Then, he wasted a penalty that could represent the victory. The match ended 2-2.
Waiting for Liverpool to play their match of the date, the difference is 4 points with the ‘reds’.
The end of the Premier is heart attack.
