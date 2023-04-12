Those led by the Catalan Josep Guardiola took advantage of every opportunity that the German team gave them and achieved a favorable result of 3-0, which gives them some peace of mind for the second leg that will be played in the city of Munich. In another duel of the day, Simone Inzaghi’s Inter beat the Portuguese club, Benfica, as a visitor.

Erling Haaland has three reasons to celebrate. The first, his club, Manchester City, beat Bayern Munich in the first leg. A victory that came thanks to a goal of his, accompanied by the goals of his teammates Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, better known as ‘Rodri’, and Bernardo Silva.

The second, because the result puts one foot in the semifinal of the most important competition in Europe —waiting for the second leg that will be played on April 19—.

And the third, the Norwegian was able to remove a heavy load on his resume: defeating Bayern. A club that had beaten him seven times, all when the ‘9’ wore the shirt of the Borussia Dortmund.

This was one of the most anticipated duels of the quarterfinals. The expectation is explained, in part, because they are currently two of the best and most consistent clubs in Europe.

Additionally, the match brought Josep Guardiola and Thomas Tuchel face to face, two coaches who have been developing a deep rivalry since the Bundesliga, the Premier League and, now, in the Champions League.

A complex game where mistakes made the difference

Although the 3-0 result seems comfortable and sufficient for Manchester City, reaching this was not an easy task for the owners of the Etihad Stadium.

In principle, Bayern came out to control the ball, and they did so by having greater possession of the ball, with 56%. But those led by Guardiola were more effective by making the most of every error by the Bavarians.

In fact, the first goal came in the 27th minute of the game when high pressure from Manchester City allowed him to steal the ball at Bayern’s exit. Then, Bernardo Silva, for the media the best of the match, assisted Rodrigo, who beat goalkeeper Yann Sommer with a shot with his left foot.

The second goal came at minute 70, Grealish put pressure on Dayot Upamecano who made a mistake and lost the ball. The ball reached the feet of Haaland in the area, who was able to serve a pass to Silva and his header sent the ball into the net.

The third goal came after a corner kick, which was taken advantage of by the English team. John Stones put a perfect pass to Haaland. The ‘9’ took a powerful shot from the right and sealed the final numbers of the match.

Inter beat Benfica and dreams of a new semifinal

In another match, Nicolo Barella and Romelu Lukaku combined to give those led by Simone Inzaghi. The Italian club took a 0-2 away win.

The result gives the blue and blacks a certain air for the second leg that will be played at their home on April 19.

