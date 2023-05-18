The reigning champion of the tournament found himself outclassed at all times against the ‘citizen’ team, who with the support of their fans and a brilliant game managed to score four goals and completely dominated the game of the ball, making the madridistas barely enjoy chances in game minutes. Pep Guardiola’s team will play the second final in their history on June 10 against Inter Milan in Istanbul with the aim of raising their first ‘orejona’.

Manchester City achieved a historic win against Real Madrid after scoring four formidable goals that are the reflection of a brilliant game against the current European champions. The match came completely open after the tie in the first leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, but tonight reality prevailed at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester in a match in which Pep Guardiola’s team played as they pleased and managed all the bars of play during the 90 minutes, totally canceling out Real Madrid, who barely had a minimal ability to react.

The versatile Portuguese extreme, Bernardo Silva, was recognized by UEFA as the man of the match, shining in the 90 minutes and crowning his performance of the match, scoring a double of goals at the Etihad Stadium, which earned the ‘sky blues’ to break the zero, kept by the Real Madrid goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois, who could only maintain equality for 23 minutes.

The own goal by the Brazilian defender, Éder Militão, and the late goal by the Argentine striker, Julián Álvarez, buried Real Madrid’s hopes of increasing their showcases with a fifteenth European Cup. In an overwhelming performance by the English team, who registered 60% of the ball possession and 8 shots on target, compared to the meager 3 shots that the Spanish were able to land on Ederson’s goal.

With a 5-1 overall, those led by Pep Guardiola qualify for their second Champions League final in their history, opposite, they have Simone Inzaghi’s Inter Milan, who got their ticket to the final by beating their historic rival, the AC Milan, with a goal from its captain, Lautaro Martínez.

Manchester City has the opportunity to achieve the long-awaited ‘triplete’ – English league, Champions League and FA Cup -. If they win their commitment in the Premier League against Chelsea, the ‘citizens’ would be mathematically domestic champions, in addition, they have the final of the oldest club tournament in the world, the FA Cup, to be played on June 3 against their rival from city, Manchester United.

Istanbul will be the stage where Manchester City will have the opportunity to win their first ‘orejona’, facing an Inter that won its last European trophy 13 years ago and is hungry for victory. On June 10, the English and Italians will seek to bring the cup home.

News in development…