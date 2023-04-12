Citizens score with Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Haaland. Dangerous Germans only with Sané. The return on Wednesday 19 at the Allianz

Semi-final in the pocket for a devastating Manchester City, who flattens Bayern Munich by giving them three goals and making next Tuesday’s return to Allianz very simple, if not a formality. Citizens scored in the 27th minute with a ballistic masterpiece by Rodri. The doubling in the 70th minute with Bernardo Silva on an assist from Haaland after a bloody ball lost on the restart by Upamecano. It was then the Norwegian who closed the score in the 76th minute with a header from Stones’ assist. Bavarians in the match in the first half, several times close to scoring with Sané, but overwhelmed in the last half hour.

First half — Tuchel leaves Muller and Manè on the bench and has to do without the injured Choupo-Moting. The Germans risked a huge risk in the 15th minute, when Sommer received a tricky back pass and got free just before the ball was pressed by Haaland who only managed to touch it on the goal line but not push it inside. The Norwegian has the ball good in the 21st minute but his shot just inside the area – with no men on him – is weak and central. It is then Sané who sows panic in the English defense, serving Musiala who however ends on the back of Ruben Dias wasting a good opportunity for a Bayern who is not at all submissive but not very effective in front of goal without a real centre-forward. Overturning in front and City passing: Rodri receives the ball on the edge and invents a fantastic left-footed shot that ends up in Sommer’s top right corner. Citizens who then legitimize the advantage by going close to doubling twice, with the complicity of the Swiss goalkeeper. Who first rejects short of punch and has to perform a foot miracle on the close shot from the Gundogans. Then on the corner he goes empty but behind him there are no City players ready to take advantage of it with the ball dancing dangerously in the area before being swept away. The last thrill is given by Sané moments before the whistle that sends the teams into the locker rooms with a great blow from outside that does not go far from the post to the right of Ederson. See also F4 | Sztuka resists Camara and wins in Race 3 at Imola

recovery — Bayern got off to a good start again with Sané forcing the City goalkeeper into a difficult clearance. Ederson then surpasses himself on the umpteenth shot again from Sané, saving with an open hand on the low shot. Then the Germans blatantly bungle in the hallway, risking a lot but the British don’t take advantage of the opportunity. Sané has an open account with Ederson but it is still the goalkeeper who gets the better of the German striker’s umpteenth shot. On the corner double intervention by the English defense with the goalkeeper beaten, with Bayern still very close to equalizing. Opportunities rained down: it was up to City to nearly double with Sommer who instinctively rejected Ruben Dias’ shot from close range. In the 68th minute, De Bruyne came out, who had twisted his ankle shortly before, in place of him Julian Alvarez. Tuchel instead puts Mané in place of the inconclusive Musiala. A moment later City doubles: Upamecano’s madness who loses the ball leaving the area, Grealish opens for Haaland who serves Bernardo Silva, head and 2-0 City. Sommer avoided the third goal by relaxing and sending Gundogan’s nice shot into the corner. But it’s only a matter of minutes. The 3-0 comes in the 76th minute with Stones towering for Haaland’s trio. It’s game over. Even if it still takes a flight from Sommer to deny Rodri poker. See also Bayern crushers, 5 goals also at Plzen: Bavarians with full points

April 11, 2023 (change April 12, 2023 | 00:34)

