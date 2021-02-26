London (AFP)

Manchester City’s entry into a party to the Premier League title struggle was not surprising, as it was at the core of this competition in recent years, but its 19 consecutive wins in various competitions, a record for an English team, made it eligible to compete for this quartet. season.

City will receive the fifth London West Ham team at the opening of the twenty-sixth stage tomorrow «Saturday», hoping to maintain the series of victories, and perhaps move away more and more from its neighbor and runner-up Manchester United, who is playing a very difficult match outside his home «Sunday» against the renewed Chelsea led by his new German coach Thomas Tuchel.

City leads the standings by 10 points ahead of United, and its last loss in the league dates back to mid-December, when it fell to Tottenham 0-2, then fell to eleventh place, before gradually recovering its balance.

Also, Manchester City continued its exemplary journey in the Champions League, as it came back from home by defeating Borussia Monchengladbach with two clean goals, to go a long way towards reaching the quarter-finals of the continental competition, which is behind the coronation for the first time in its history.

The team also reached the final of the League Cup final, where it will meet Tottenham Hotspur on April 28th.

City winger, Portuguese Bernardo Silva, expressed his team’s ambition this season to achieve a quadruple, saying, “We have momentum at the moment.

Manchester United faces a difficult test when it is a guest to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London in a match in which the former has no alternative to winning if he wants to keep a “glimmer of hope” in winning his first title in the domestic league since 2013, when he retired. His legendary Scottish coach Sir Alex Ferguson.

The “Red Devils” have not lost a match outside their bases since their fall to Liverpool in January 2020 and have played 19 games since that date.

On the other hand, Chelsea have achieved 6 wins compared to two draws out of the 8 matches they have played so far under the supervision of Tuchel, who took over the task from Frank Lampard to elevate the team to fifth place now.

The London club won a precious 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, and is now a candidate for reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford said that his team has become a force to be reckoned with this season, and he said, “I think that we are a team that is constantly developing, and we learn lessons in every game, and we have to focus on ourselves and this is what makes us win the games.”

Manchester United reached the final eighth round of the European League, which was crowned in 2017 at the expense of Real Sociedad, after winning the confrontation with a score of 4-0 in the aggregate of the two matches.

French midfielder Paul Pogba continues to be absent from his team, after Norwegian coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that the player needs a few more weeks to recover from a muscle injury.

On the other hand, the veteran French striker Olivier Giroud (34 years) scored points for the main participation against “United”, after he scored a very impressive goal against Atletico Madrid from a wonderful scissor kick that gave his team the victory.

The match between Leicester City III and Arsenal atheist 11th “Sunday” is evident, as the former will try to shake off the dust of his disappointing exit against Slavia Prague in the European League by falling at home 0-2.

Leicester, the 2016 Premier League champions, will count on veteran scorer Jamie Vardy, while winger James Madison may miss him due to injury.

Wounded Liverpool is seeking to return to the winning streak from the gate of bottom-ranked Sheffield United, “Sunday”, after it suffered four consecutive defeats in the league, the last of which was against neighbor and rivals Everton 2-0, who won his first victory at Anfield in the league 22 years ago.

It was also the fourth loss for Liverpool at home in the domestic league since 1923.

Liverpool may go into the game in the absence of its Brazilian goalkeeper Alison due to the death of his father on Wednesday, and Tottenham will meet Burnley, Leeds, and Leeds, with Aston Villa, the ninth.