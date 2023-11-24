Girona is being the great revelation of the season in Spain. The Spanish team, which belongs to the City Group, is surprising half of Europe and some of its players are on the target list of big clubs. One of them is Savinho, who is being watched very closely by Manchester City, according to the newspaper. Sport.
Girona has reached this stage of the season as the leader of LaLiga and, a growing club that plays spectacular football and that has recently received the investment of one of the most powerful sports companies on the planet, yes, the same one that is behind Manchester City, the City Football Group.
However, stating that Girona is a club that lives only off its financial injection in recent years would be unfair, the reality is that the team has worked hard since promotion to be where it is right now. They have an outstanding work and style of play, in addition to having pieces at an individual level today that are above average, one of them ‘Savinho’, a winger born in Brazil with all the style and genetics of his nation who will soon take a leap in quality .
Sávio Moreira, better known as ‘Savinho’, is in the sights of the powerful teams in Spain, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are following him very closely, however, it seems that both clubs should rule out his signing right now, Well, the position of the City Football Group is that the youth, if they continue at this level and even get better every day, before signing for any other LaLiga team, make the jump to the ranks of the company’s giant, the Manchester City.
