We are possibly seeing the most difficult season for Manchester City since the beginning of the Guardiola era, and it is not very common to see the English team without being the great candidate for something. Today the Sky Blue do not look like the great suitor to win the Champions League and the reality is that they are not living their best campaign in the Premier League, where they are second behind Arsenal.
The club is clear, it is time for a revolution within the squad. And although it is evident that it has weighty names and players of high quality, many are not living their best moment and it is the ideal time to give the team a radical tour. As we have informed you in 90minGuardiola’s men value the signing of a central defender for the summer market before the imminent departure of Aymeric Laporte, the name they like the most is Josko Gvuardiol and the international press reports that Pep’s men are the favorites to finalize the signing.
Sources close to the club point out that Gvardiol is not only a priority for City, but also a huge option as the Sky Blue are reportedly steps ahead of Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid to close the deal this summer. At the Etihad Stadium they have the money, it would be their priority signing and the player as well as his entourage does not dislike the idea of the central defender landing in Manchester, even more so knowing the defender is a direct wish of Mr. Pep Guardiola.
