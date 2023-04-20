Rarely will a player in a diptych in the quarter-finals of the Champions League have been as unhappy as Dayot Upamecano (24) on behalf of Bayern Munich against Manchester City. Today he escaped worse, but in the second half Erling Haaland decided the quarter-final after a slide from the Frenchman. It eventually became 1-1, and now City must pass Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

