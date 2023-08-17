Manchester City, England, was crowned the European Super Cup, in football, for the first time, by defeating Spain’s Seville on penalties 5-4 in Athens, after a 1-1 draw in regular time. City emerged victorious from its first participation in this annual match. Between the champions of the European Champions League and the European League «Europa League», while Seville suffered a sixth defeat in his seventh participation.

Seville’s Serbian defender Nemanja Gudel was the only one who failed to translate his penalty kick, after the ball bounced off the crossbar.