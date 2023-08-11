With the usual river of millions in transfers, but also among alerts for the gigantism in investments and with the glimpse of unusual Saudi competition, the Premier League returns this Friday with a duel that pits two champions against each other, those of last season in the first two categories of English football. Manchester City moves to Burnley to start a path there that can lead them to make history. Since in 1888 twelve squads came together to form the first Football League and order the best teams in the country to face each other against each other, no one has managed to string together four titles.

Huddersfield stayed at three in the twenties when Herbert Chapman began to plot a revolution. When he arrived at Arsenal to implement the greatest tactical innovation in decades with the WM, Chapman won the first league and died of pneumonia in the middle of the second. The dominance of that team stopped in the third. 24 teams have managed to win at least one league in England, victory was democratized for years in such a way that between 1959 and 1977 there was no one who could defend the title. That drift was broken by Liverpool, also dominant in the first eighty to become the third team to add three consecutive championships. That milestone was also reached by Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United on two occasions, between 1998 and 2001 and between 2006 and 2009. Last spring Manchester City managed to catch up with Huddersfield, Arsenal, Liverpool and their domestic rival. With Pep Guardiola at the helm, they have won five of the last six Premier Leagues and now they are opting to be the first club to win four in a row.

The challenge, explains Guardiola, is “enormous” and the coach maintains that it has to do with hunger, a speech that he already embraced at the end of last season to relaunch his team against the dominance of Arsenal, finally overcome after leading the standings for 248 days. City is retouching with a new central defender, the Croatian Josko Gvardiol, and has replaced Ilkay Gündogan with Matteo Kovacic, less fine in passing, but more incisive in breaking lines in driving. All in all, in a context in which for now the 20 teams have invested 1,700 million euros in signings, barely 500 less than at the close of the market last summer, the champion still has the checkbook ready to incorporate new pieces.

City barely shores up. His rivals rebuild. Arsenal did it for years until they came to look the best team in the league in the eye with the youngest team in the competition. He did it again, in fact, last Sunday in the Community Shield that he took in the penalty shootout. And this summer more than 260 million euros have already been spent. The last to arrive is the Spanish goalkeeper David Raya. Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, starters in last weekend’s duel at Wembley, did it before. Arteta adds pieces in each line and has an interesting wardrobe to fight for the title again while he assumes the efforts of the Champions League. Experience shows Arteta that to beat City he must bring the best players to the peak of the season. For now he starts with Gabriel Jesus injured.

The rest of big six must reinvent itself. Manchester United was 14 points behind the champion last season, Liverpool 22, Tottenham 29 and Chelsea 45, one more than they added in total. Everyone is waiting for movements and they are already moving between problems. The petrodollars dismantled Klopp’s midfield with the departures of Fabinho and Henderson after letting Keita, Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain leave. “The worst thing is that the transfer window closes in Arabia three weeks after it does in Europe,” laments the coach. The talented and discontinuous Hungarian Szobolszlai and the Argentine MacAllister arrive and Klopp rehearses with Alexander-Arnold as midfielder.

“Anyone other than City must first compete to get into the top four places; then try to be among the first two and then maybe see how to fight for first place with them”, warns Erik Ten Hag, Manchester United coach. They have just spent 75 million for the 20-year-old Dane Rasmus Hojlund, a risky bet for a striker who has just scored nine goals in Serie A with Atalanta, and who has already been announced that he will not make his debut due to a back injury , at the earliest, until September. Chelsea has it more crude with Christopher Nkunku, a more contrasted footballer for whom he paid 60 million euros to Leipzig and who has undergone surgery on his left knee. He is counted on for Christmas.

The ball starts to roll in the Premier, but everything can move with three weeks on the market after the most sought-after footballer in the championship, after Erling Haaland, is transferred. Bayern take Harry Kane and with that pass Tottenham can turn their squad and the market upside down. “I have a team to build,” says their new coach, Ange Postecoglou.

The big six, although almost all of them sit far from Manchester City, want to continue in command. But ambitious projects flourish like Newcastle, which based on the economic muscle of its Arab property will play in the Champions League, or Aston Villa led by Unai Emery and Monchi. Despite the hasty departure of Julen Lopetegui, victim of the deflating bubble in Wolverhampton, with the arrival of Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth, 20% of the Premier’s coaches are Spanish. And two of them start as protagonists to reissue the pulse that decides the winner.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.