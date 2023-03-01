A fierce battle is currently taking place between the most famous sports brands in the sports shoe industry (Nike – Adidas – Puma), as each company seeks an exclusive contract with the Norwegian striker over the rights to sponsor his sports shoes.

Haaland wears the shirts of his Manchester City team, which is sponsored by the German company Puma, while the player wears the shirts of his country, sponsored by the American company Nike.

It is known that the rights to sell sports shoes are separate from the contracts of teams and teams with sportswear companies, and those agreements are left between the player and the company with which he wishes to agree.

Who is closest to the contract?

At a time when each of the three companies believes that it is the closest to signing with Halland, the American “Eric Jackson”, who specializes in sports economics in the American newspaper “Sportico”, told “Sky News Arabia Economy” that there are factors that determine who can win this deal. The most important of which is convincing Haaland of the offer, and on top of those factors is the financial offer and its duration, adding that there are important clauses in such agreements, such as the player not appearing in any shoe of another brand outside the stadium.

Jackson expected that Nike would succeed in contracting with Haaland due to the success of the previous contract between them since the player was fifteen years old, and no problems occurred between the two parties for 8 years.

The player’s contract with Nike expired last January, and offers poured in on the Norwegian star from major companies to sign with them since the end of his contract with Nike, as the American newspaper “The Athletic” indicated that the player had during the last period the initial filming with the three companies, Later, he and his agent, Rafaela Pimienta, decide which company to contract with.

And “The Athletic” indicated that the player and his agent want about $ 25 million annually with the company that will provide the player’s shoes.

Pimienta, Haaland’s agent, expects the Norwegian player to be the first player whose earnings exceed a billion dollars at this age.

“Optimism” Adidas and Puma

On the other hand, both “Adidas” and “Puma” are optimistic about the possibility of winning a sponsorship contract for “Haaland’s shoe”. The new CEO of the company, “Bjorn Golden”, is a close friend of the Haaland family and relies a lot on persuading the family to sign the player with his company.

It is known that Haaland’s father is a former player in Leeds United and Manchester City.

As for Puma, it is counting on its negotiation of its sponsorship contract for the clothing of the Manchester City team, for which Haaland plays, as the contract between the company and the club extends until 2029 to provide sports clothing for the club’s teams.

Haaland is the hope of adidas

Tariq Awad, sports critic for the Egyptian newspaper Al-Gomhoria, told “Sky News Arabia Economy” that Adidas has a great ambition to sign Halland, not only for the stardom of the player, but also to achieve more financial profits.

Awad believes that a star like Haaland, at this young age, cannot make such decisions alone, stressing that his father plays a major role in shaping his son’s personality, whether inside or outside the stadium.

The Egyptian journalist also explained that the business agents of any player resort to major “feasibility study” offices to draw a financial road map, on top of which are sponsorship contracts, especially television advertisements and sports shoe rights.

This comes at a time when Adidas is suffering from revenue losses amounting to nearly one billion and 300 million dollars after the termination of its contract with the famous rapper “Kanye West”.

The German company sells its huge stock of shoes at prices ranging from 200 to 600 dollars to compensate for these losses, according to the British Daily Mail.

Certainly, contracting with Haaland will compensate Adidas for those losses and give it gains that extend for many years due to the young age of the player.

The most expensive soccer shoes deals

Total Sport has published a list of the most expensive soccer shoes in the world at the present time, and it came as follows:

1- Neymar

After 15 years in which Neymar was one of the most prominent advertising faces of “Nike”, the Brazilian star, the Paris Saint-Germain player, concluded a contract last year with the “Puma” company, according to which he gets $ 27.50 million annually.

2- Lionel Messi

Argentine star Lionel Messi gets $ 21.5 million annually from Adidas, which he has been wearing since the early years of his professional career. Messi, a Paris Saint-Germain player, was the first footballer to issue a sub-brand of Adidas shoes called “Adidas Messi” when he was a player in Barcelona.

3- Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, the value of the contract deal between him and Nike is $ 18 million annually. Moreover, after spending nearly a decade with the brand, the Saudi star of Al-Nassr signed a lifetime deal with Nike while he was a Real Madrid player.

4- Kylian Mbappe

Frenchman Kylian Mbappe, the star of Paris Saint-Germain, gets $ 17 million every year from Adidas, after a large bid between Adidas and Nike.

5- Mario Balotelli

Balotelli, the Swiss player of Sion and former AC Milan, has been linked to a contract with Puma since 2014 for 10 years, worth $ 6 million annually.

6- Antoine Griezmann

In 2015, French star Antoine Griezmann, the star of the Spanish team Atletico Madrid, renewed his contract with Puma, which annually gives him $ 4.2 million.

7- Paul Pogba

Frenchman Paul Pogba, former Manchester United star and Juventus player, is currently linked to a contract with Adidas worth $ 3.3 million annually.

8- Marco Verratti

The Italian star Marco Verratti, the Paris Saint-Germain player, earns $ 3 million annually under his contract with Nike.

8 – Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian star, Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool star, receives an annual revenue of $ 3 million annually, according to the sponsorship contract concluded with Adidas.

In the event that Haaland’s requests are approved, by obtaining approximately $ 25 million, he will be in second place behind Neymar and ahead of Messi and Ronaldo.