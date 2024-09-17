The new one Champions League The new format will have 36 teams, more matches in a group stage that will extend until January of next year and that will put more work on the players of the participating clubs who can play up to 19 matches counting the group stage. play-offs.

According to the criteria of

In recent years there has been a debate about the overwhelming schedule that footballers face, sometimes reaching 70 or more games played in a single season, often every three days.

Rodri lifts the Eurocup Photo:EFE Share

Rodri complains about the calendar

The trips, the lack of rest and the frenzy to which they are exposed worry the same players who would be considering going on strike due to the excessive schedule that will be added next year FIFA Club World Cup with more games and more delays.

Rodrigo Hernandez, Manchester City star raised his voice on Tuesday before his debut in the Champions League against Inter Milan and explained that footballers are on the verge of collapse, and made a call: “It’s not all about money.”

“From my experience I can say that playing 60 or 70 games is not optimal. A player can perhaps be at his best if he plays between 40 and 50 games, but then his performance will drop. This year we might reach 80, and in my humble opinion this is too much,” the Spaniard began by saying.

Rodri, the best player at the Club World Cup. Photo:AFP Share

“Someone should care about us because we are the protagonists of this sport, business or whatever you want to call it. It can’t all be about money and marketing, the important thing is the quality of the show. In my opinion, if I’m not tired I can do better. If people want to see better football, then we need to rest,” said the champion with Spain in the Eurocup.

Following the complaint, he explained that the players are considering going on strike because no one is concerned about their well-being. “I think we are on the verge of reaching that point. It is a widespread opinion among the players, and if things continue like this we will have no other option. I think this is something that really worries us, we are the ones who suffer from it.”

Rodri celebrates Manchester City’s winning goal. Photo:Franck Fife. AFP Share

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS