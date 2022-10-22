Today City played an important game to continue getting closer to the leadership of the highest competition in English football, the Premier League. They were going to play against Brighton, who have had a great start to the season that has placed them in eighth position, just four away from entering European competition positions. It was going to be an important match for the Etihad team, and it was so as they accurately resolved the confrontation corresponding to matchday 13 of the Premier League.
The Pep Guardiola-trained team’s first goal would come in the 22nd minute when Ederson awarded a great pass to the man of modern football, Erling Haaland. The Norwegian was not going to waste what his goalkeeper sent him and was going to break the equality on the scoreboard. The same as always was going to score the second in his private account, taking advantage of a maximum penalty in which Robert Sánchez could do little.
Brighton, after passing through the locker room, went with the intention of hitting the table and in the 53rd minute of the game, through a distant shot by Trossard, they were going to bring the visiting team closer to the scoreboard, trying to turn the matter around . But in the 75th minute, Kevin de Bruyne was going to give birth to a real goal that was going to destroy Brighton’s aspirations to draw. Putting the final three to one on the scoreboard.
Kevin de Bruyne is in a moment of spectacular form. In the last 11 matches he has participated in the last 11 goals -2 goals and 9 assists-. That is why he is one of the best midfielders at the moment.
