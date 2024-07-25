After a wonderful season, the Manchester City faces the 2024/25 campaign with renewed hopes.
Pep Guardiola returns to the helm of Manchester City for a new season in which the Citizens look to consolidate their dominance. Manchester City have confirmed their squad for the 2024/25 season, with a mix of experienced players and young talents ready to compete in all competitions. Here is the full list of players and their numbers:
|
Dorsal
|
Player
|
33
|
Scott Carson
|
31
|
Ederson Moraes
|
18
|
Stefan Ortega
|
25
|
Akanji
|
6
|
Nathan Ake
|
7
|
Joao Cancelo
|
3
|
Ruben Dias
|
24
|
Gvardiol
|
82
|
Rico Lewis
|
5
|
John Stones
|
2
|
Kyle Walker
|
97
|
Joshua Wilson-Esbrand
|
52
|
Oscar Bobb
|
17
|
Kevin De Bruyne
|
eleven
|
Jeremy Doku
|
47
|
Phil Foden
|
10
|
Jack Grealish
|
8
|
Mateo Kovacic
|
27
|
Matheus Nunes
|
32
|
Maximo Perrone
|
4
|
Kalvin Phillips
|
16
|
Rodrigo
|
26
|
Savinho
|
twenty
|
Bernardo Silva
|
19
|
Julian Alvarez
|
9
|
Erling Haaland
Players without a number: James McAtee
Gone are the days when football teams lined up in numbers 1 to 11, with a multitude of options available to the modern professional. However, in the Premier League, the rules allow for greater flexibility compared to other leagues.
In the Premier League, first-team players at any club, including Manchester City, are allowed to wear any number between 1 and 99. There is no specific restriction requiring goalkeepers to wear certain numbers, although traditionally goalkeepers have typically worn either the number 1 or 13. Young players coming through the reserve team may be given numbers in any available range, without being limited to a specific set of shirt numbers.
For Manchester City, this flexibility allows players to choose shirt numbers that have personal meaning or are available, providing a unique identity within the team.
More news about the Premier League
#Manchester #City #squad #Confirmed #numbers #season
Leave a Reply