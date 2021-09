And these are the players lined up by Pep Guardiola. Ferran, Mahrez, Zinchenko and Rodri remain on the bench with respect to the last eleven of the Champions League. The central pair Dias-Ake is consolidated and Cancelo, Gabriel Jesus and Sterling enter.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Grealish.