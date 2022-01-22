The impeccable streak of Manchester City, who accumulated twelve consecutive victories in the Premier, stalled at St. Mary’s Stadium against Southampton (1-1), who completed a commendable exercise in resistance against the Premier League leader.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s team survived the push of the citizen team, especially in the second half, which could not complete the comeback stuck against the local order.

first scare

Although he had chances to turn the situation around and get the three points. He ran into the marker against the team of the Spanish Pep Guardiola.

Something unusual in the City, which usually puts the games on track. But Sohthampton, with a great action, took the lead after seven minutes. It was on a run started down the right wing by Kyle Walker-Peters, who passed the ball to Nathan Redmond and he returned it. The winger executed a powerful shot that surprised the Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson.

Manchester City got down to work to turn the situation around. He had absolute dominance, but Southampton did not break down. Nor did he suffer excessively. He waited and waited for any occasion to score on the counterattack. He tried a couple of times. After the break the dynamics continued. The local team was able to extend its advantage with a shot from a post by the Albanian Amando Broja.

The Polish Jan Bednarek picked up the rebound, in the mouth of the goal, but he finished off very badly and threw the ball very high. From there, in the final half hour, it was City that accelerated. The pace increased and Southampton suffered. Time seemed eternal.

Even more so when Guardiola’s team found the tie in a free kick executed by Kevin De Bruyne that Aymeric Laporte headed into the net. Manchester City completely cornered Southampton. De Bruyne was able to give the visitors the win, but his shot hit a post. In the final section the speed dropped.

Hasenhuttl’s set was found more comfortable and survived. The leader’s visit ended with a point. Guardiola’s team is twelve points ahead of Liverpool, who have two games in hand and will face Crystal Palace on Sunday.

EFE