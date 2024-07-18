Manchester (Reuters)

English Premier League champions Manchester City have announced the signing of Brazilian winger Savinho on a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old player was on loan from French club Troyes to Spanish club Girona last season, and scored nine goals in 37 matches in the Spanish league.

“I am very happy to be joining Manchester City,” Savinho said in a statement. “Everyone knows that they are the best team in the world at the moment. I am excited about the opportunity to work under Pep Guardiola, one of the best managers of all time, and I know that he will help me improve even more.”

Savinho has made seven appearances for Brazil, scoring his first international goal last month against Paraguay in the Copa America.

City, who have won the last four Premier League titles, begin their title defence against Chelsea on August 18.