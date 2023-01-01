Everyone at Manchester City is delighted with the signing of Julián Álvarez, the first being Pep Guardiola who has grown tired of praising the young Argentine every time the opportunity presents itself. The Sky Blue team paid only the minimum amount of 25 million euros for the signing of the world champion, who is today one of the most promising footballers in all of football today.
This successful move has led the English team to make the opportune decision to probe the Argentine market in more detail with the aim of finding another possible signing with the same line and potential as Julián and everything indicates that the citizens have succeeded. A few days ago we stated that the Manchester City team was closely following the 19-year-old Maximo Perrone and now, Fabrizio Romano confirms that the Premier League sub-leader has decided to permanently sign the albiceleste.
The most reliable source in the world on the transfer market, assures that City will pay the exit clause of 8 million dollars to Velez’s team and will take over the services of Maximo in the first days of January. The club’s position is clear and it is at the direct request of Guardiola, the 19-year-old will not be inferior, nor will he go on loan, he will go directly to the first team where he will be in charge of molding the containment medium as he deems best, for which will be the second Argentine on the City squad.
#Manchester #City #sign #Maximo #Perrone
