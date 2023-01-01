Manchester City will sign Argentine top talent Máximo Perrone from Vélez, verbal agreement confirmed and here we go — deal at final stages. 🔵🇦🇷 #MCFC

Perrone will not join City Group clubs, but directly Man City right after the Sudamericano Sub20.

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2022