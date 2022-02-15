Manchester City had no rival and thrashed Sporting de Portugal 0-5, in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

City showed no mercy and took advantage of the bad night of the Portuguese cast, who did not give a foot with the ball and conceded five goals at home.

Pep Guardiola’s men have a pending account with the Champions League, but this Tuesday, in a favorable scenario, made it clear that they are serious about the competition. The first 45 minutes were enough for the English team to endorse four to a Sporting that was completely outmatched.

In the second half he scored the fifth and left the Portuguese champions sunk, who were never able to stand up to the onslaught of a City unstoppable in attack and very secure in defence, with Laporte inspired.

Despite the fact that the first approach to the rival area was from Sporting, with a good cross from Pablo Sarabia, the goals did not take long to fall in favor of the English champion.

It was only seven minutes after the referee’s initial whistle when Riyad Mahrez sent the ball into the net after Adan parried Foden’s first shot. The goal did not go up to the scoreboard immediately. At first it was canceled for offside and, after two minutes of tension and waiting between the players of both teams, the VAR considered it valid.

without disheveled



It was the beginning of the English gale over Sporting, who were unable to respond dangerously to their rival. In the 17th minute, Bernardo Silva, highly motivated in his homeland and against the rival from the capital of the team in which he grew up -he is from Benfica’s academy-, he signed a shot with his left foot that burst the crossbar and slipped into the goal, unstoppable for Adán. Guardiola’s men continued to control the match as they wanted.

Sporting, with a very participative Pedro Porro, failed to shoot between the three posts until the 36th minute, with a shot from Pedro Gonçalves “Pote”. But it did not scare the English, who still had a shot to make another two before the break.



In the 32nd minute, Foden scored the third with a shot at will against a weak Verdiblanca defense and at the edge of the interval Bernardo Silva signed his double with a first shot that touched Inácio before entering the goal.

Despite the more than obvious superiority of his team, Guardiola did not stop nervously giving instructions to his team from the wing throughout the first half. After the break, City did not want to loosen up. Bernardo Silva went on to celebrate a hat trick in minute 49, but the goal ended up being annulled by the VAR for offside.



In the end it was Sterling who scored the fifth, not even ten minutes later, with a long shot that slipped through a top corner. Guardiola then decided to move the bench to rest players like Foden and Rodri, while the Sporting fans, with the best capacity this season at the Alvalade, did not stop cheering despite the lopsided defeat.

In the 92nd minute, with the score at 0-5, they stood up and shouted at Sporting, scarf in hand, but Rúben Amorim’s men, emotionally sunk, couldn’t even react to make up the result. With the tie in practice decided, the second leg will be played in Manchester on March 9.

EFE