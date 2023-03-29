While the World Cup was being played, the Arab sheikhs at the helm of Manchester City and Pep Guardiola signed the renewal of the coach until 2025. The club made its coach the highest paid in the world and the reality is that they are happy with him. work that the former Barcelona is doing at the head of the team, because beyond not being able to win the Champions League yet, the coach has given identity and style to the entire club.
Beyond the renewal, the English club understands that Guardiola has grown a bit tired of the project over time and that the option of making a selection is increasingly being considered. That being the case, the Sky Blue are not entirely clear that the Spaniard will fulfill his bond until 2025, as they consider that there is a risk that they will leave earlier and that is why they have already had a talk with the coach who could take his place at template front.
The Arab investment group would have had a meeting with Luis Enrique to inform him that in the event that Guardiola chooses to step aside, they would be happy to be able to count on the services of the former Spain coach. The English club considers that there is no one better than Luis Enrique to continue with the path of work that Guardiola has already traced for years, that of good treatment of the ball and where good form on the field is prioritized.
