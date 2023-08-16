On the occasion of the first European trophy of the 2023-2024 season, the fan token platform is giving away an autographed Andalusian kit for anyone who gets the final score right in the match in Athens
It all begins in Athens, at least at the European level. This evening Manchester City and Sevilla will face off for the assignment of the UEFA Super Cup in Greece, in the capital, and in fact the first continental trophy of the 2023-2024 season will be awarded. Obviously there is a lot of anticipation and the two fans can’t wait to start the new season with a brand new trophy on their showcase. Although it may seem obvious, it should be remembered that Josep Guardiola’s English side – favorites – participate in the match as winners of the last Champions League (against Inter), while José Luis Mendilibar’s Spanish are the defending defenders of the Europa League (against Roma). The fan token platform, partner of both companies, was also activated for the midweek big match.
The contest was announced by the page Twitter Of Socios dedicated to the Spanish community and in fact the prize is conceived on the Iberian side of the Super Cup: the prize is an official – autographed – Sevilla shirt. To win it, it is necessary to correctly predict the final result of the Georgios Karaiskakis match and then cross your fingers: all those who have guessed the score in Athens will end up in a single virtual ballot box and then fate will do the rest, with the extracted fan will be contacted by the organizers for the shipment of the signed kit of the Andalusian club. And, even in this case, someone will start the new season with a slightly fuller bulletin board.
