It all begins in Athens, at least at the European level. This evening Manchester City and Sevilla will face off for the assignment of the UEFA Super Cup in Greece, in the capital, and in fact the first continental trophy of the 2023-2024 season will be awarded. Obviously there is a lot of anticipation and the two fans can’t wait to start the new season with a brand new trophy on their showcase. Although it may seem obvious, it should be remembered that Josep Guardiola’s English side – favorites – participate in the match as winners of the last Champions League (against Inter), while José Luis Mendilibar’s Spanish are the defending defenders of the Europa League (against Roma). The fan token platform, partner of both companies, was also activated for the midweek big match.