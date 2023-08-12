Erling Haaland starts big. With a brace in the first half, the Norwegian striker put champions Manchester City on track to a 3-0 away win in the Burnley field, this Friday in the first game of the 2023-2024 Premier League.

The first goal of the first day of the English league was not long in coming: in the 4th minute, the Spanish Rodri hit a header and the ball went to Haaland, who did not forgive the rival goal at first.

Haaland repeated in minute 36, this time with the assistance of the Argentine Julián Álvarez. His shot hit the crossbar and he ended up going in.

The third and definitive one came in 75, when Rodri, author of the goal that gave City the Champions League last June in the final in Istanbul, scored after a series of rebounds in the area.

Haaland already scored his first two goals in his second season in the Premier League. In the first he broke records by finishing with 36 goals and thus setting a championship record, surpassing the 34 achieved by Andy Cole with Newcastle in 1993-1994 and by Alan Shearer with Blackburn in 1994-1995.

The first casualty of the season for Manchester City

The bad news for City was the injury in the 21st minute of their Belgian player Kevin De Bruyne, who was replaced by the Croatian Mateo Kovacic, one of the new faces of the ‘Citizens’ for the new season.

This initial victory in the championship softens the disappointment of having lost the Community Shield (FA Super Cup) last weekend when they lost in a penalty shootout (4-1 after a 1-1 draw) against Arsenal at the stadium Londoner from Wembley.

Yes, there is a goal from Erling Haaland 🇳🇴 again. Previous pass by Julián Álvarez 🇦🇷. Double in 35 minutes.

On matchday two, the bar is raised for Josep Guardiola’s men, as they host Newcastle, fourth-placed last season.

Burnley, recently promoted to the elite, returns to the first division with a defeat as clear as it is logical. His coach, Belgian Vincent Kompany, couldn’t make the night sour at his old club, City, where he experienced some of his best moments as a player.

