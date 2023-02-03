The divisions with Pep Guardiola after his new rotating role within the Manchester City squad were the trigger for João Cancelo’s departure from the English club. The player, when no one expected it, signed on loan for the rest of the campaign with the Bayern Munich team and this loan includes a purchase option that, at least from within the sheikhs’ team, they estimate will be valid before the month of July.
City decided not to move chips within the winter market to replace the Portuguese, as Guardiola assessed that what he has in the squad is enough for him to achieve the goals. Despite this, the Spanish coach does want to sign a player who takes Joao’s place regardless of whether or not he is acquired by Bayern Munich and the sky blue team finds its main objective in one of the many footballers who now play for Chelsea.
According to information from the British press, Chelsea is very interested in the signing of Ben Chilwell, an English player who has not been able to detonate his best version within the blues due to injuries. Guardiola loved the Englishman since he shone with Leicester and now he has a hole in the squad that could well be filled by Ben. The reality is that those from London are obliged to give way to a large number of players and Manchester City is very clear that they want the left back.
#Manchester #City #seeks #replacement #João #Cancelo
