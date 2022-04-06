Aurélien Tchouaméni and Erling Haaland have become communicating vessels and they will remain so until their respective futures become clear. They have little to do with football, but they have common points that have placed in some of the most powerful agendas on the continent, Manchester City and Real Madrid among them. What’s more, the fight for the Norwegian is between the two of them, although Erling’s preference is the white team, as this newspaper has reported. However, from the blue zone of Manchester they do not plan to give up and, as published by the Telegraph, They have decided to move away from the bid for Tchouaméni to bet everything on the Dortmund striker.

The initial idea was, adds the British medium, turn the pivot of Monaco into the new Fernando. The Brazilian, captain of the ship that Guardiola helms, turns 37 in May and his contract expires on June 30. His departure from the club is expected to be close, although the context was the same last year and he ended up renewing for an extra season. Fernandinho, date of birth aside, is still in shape, he was the MVP of the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Sporting (0-5). After which he left his future ajar: “Who knows? God knows,” he replied about another potential renewal.

Perhaps clinging to this hope (to put up with Londrina for one more year) and, above all, scared away by Tchouaméni’s desire to sign for Real Madrid (his preferred destination as long as the white team steps forward), they have chosen to sacrifice Ruan’s, whose signing would currently be around 60 million euros, in order to get Haaland. They will not enter an auction where they consider that in Chamartín they have several bodies of advantage in order to put all the eggs in the basket of the 21-year-old striker. Of course, the task will not be easy. This newspaper has already reported that City presented a titanic offer that Erling rejected.

Between 27 and 28 million euros net per season that did not convince the Norwegian, who continues betting on a Real Madrid that has several important balls on its roof. Although in the case of borusser not like with the pivot of the Principality club, it matters little to the sky blue not be the favourites. Nor have they been rejected for the first time, since, as stated in the Telegraph, they will do all in by the footballer born in Leeds. Madrid, for its part, is aware that it will not reach the amounts that Guardiola’s men will offer and hopes that the player, in order to seal the pact, will make an effort similar to that made by Kylian Mbappé. And it is that, despite his latest statements (“I haven’t made the decision yet”), still calmly waiting for you.

run away from another skid

Manchester City’s intention is clear, to flee from another skid like the one last summer. After the departure of Agüero, Guardiola needed a 9 and the chosen one was Harry Kane. The Tottenham captain even declared in semi-rebellious (He did not return to the preseason on time) and asked for the transfer. City went with everything, as they have in mind to do with Haalandbut they ran into a rock when negotiating: Daniel Levy. Up to 150 million euros came to put on the tableas reported at the time by the Telegraphamount flatly rejected by the boss spur. The market closed and at the Etihad they were left composed and without a center forward. They will try not to trip over the same stone a year later.