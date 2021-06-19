Unfair or not, the departure of Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid has come to fruition. The merengue legend is right now as a free agent and several of the best teams on the planet already value his signing, in addition to some others who are looking for a star to strengthen their projects and their leagues, such as the MLS or the MLS teams. middle eastern soccer.
Although everything indicates that thinking about the Qatar World Cup, Ramos will seek to stay at the highest level of competitiveness and therefore his future will be in a powerful of the Old Continent, where one of his most interested suitors has ruled out his signing.
Manchester City would have ruled out an attack by the Spanish, despite the fact that weeks ago it would have been Pep Guardiola himself who had requested the arrival of the former merengue captain.
His absence from the European Championship, in addition to his constant injuries during the last season, has sown in Manchester City doubts about the current sports and physical level of the Spanish veteran, the main reasons why the club has informed Pep that they will withdraw from the battle for the signing of Ramos and will begin to look for other options in the market to bring a quality duo to Ruben Dias.
