Despite the 3-0 final score, Manchester City struggled to defeat Brighton (10th) this Wednesday in a postponed match, but adds a victory that allows him to recover the leadership of the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s team was not able to move the scoreboard until the second half, although they ended up clearly prevailing with goals from Algerian Riyad Mahrez (53), Phil Foden (65) and Portuguese Bernardo Silva (82).

With this result, City is once again the leader with 77 points, compared to 76 for Liverpool. with six days to go in the English championship.

City had all the pressure after Liverpool snatched the lead on Tuesday after beating Manchester United (4-0), and Pep Guardiola’s team seemed to suffer from nerves in a first half in which they offered a very different image to the usual, with few combinations and few movements of their players, which translated into little danger against the rival goal.

Only Mahrez, who entertained himself a lot after an error by the Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sánchez, giving time to the young Ecuadorian defender Moisés Caicedo to snatch the ball from him (17) and Bernardo Silva, with a placed shot that managed to save the international goal of La Roja ( 29), threatened the goal of a Brighton team that was also null before the goal defended by Ederson.

City did not begin to breathe easy until the second half, when Mahrez took a ball with some luck and beat Sánchez one on one to open the scoring (53).

The Algerian winger, the best ‘citizen’ player this season, was also at the origin of the second goal, taking a corner kick to the edge of the area, where Phil Foden was, who shot from 25 meters and the ball, after touching in a defense, he entered the Brighton goal (65).

And Bernardo Silva sentenced with a shot close to the post from the edge of the field in another play that was born from a stolen ball in Brighton’s creation zone (82).

In another of the postponed matches played this Wednesday, Arsenal (5th) beat Chelsea (3rd) 4-2 in the derby, a result that brings the team coached by Mikel Arteta closer to qualifying for the next Champions League.

In a very entertaining match played at Stamford Bridge, the ‘Gunners’ took the victory with goals from Eddie Nketiah (13 and 57), Emile Smith-Rowe (27) and Bukayo Saka from a penalty (90+2). For the ‘Blues’ the German Timo Werner (17) and the Spanish César Azpilicueta (32) scored.

Arsenal has 57 points, the same as Tottenham (4th), which closes the Champions zone.

Thanks to a goal from the Brazilian Richarlison in the 90th, Everton (17th) drew 1-1 against Leicester (9th) but the ‘Toffees’ are still threatened by relegation, quite the opposite of Newcastle (11th), which continues to advance positions after beating Crystal Palace 1-0 (14th) with a goal from Paraguayan Miguel Almirón.

