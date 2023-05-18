Manchester City beat Real Madrid to reach the Champions League final

Manchester City defeated Real Madrid in the second semi-final match of the Champions League. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Manchester and ended with the score 4:0. In the first half, the hosts midfielder Bernardo Silva scored a double. Then, in the 76th minute, Madrid defender Eder Militao scored the ball into his own net. In added time to the second half, Julian Alvarez strengthened the leadership of the townspeople.

The first game of the teams ended in a draw 1:1. Thus, according to the results of two meetings, Manchester City reached the Champions League final, where they will meet with Inter. In the semi-final series, the team turned out to be stronger than Milan.

The 2023 Champions League final will be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul. The match will take place on June 10. Russian clubs do not take part in European competitions in the 2022/2023 season according to the decision of the Union of European Football Associations.