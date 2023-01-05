There was a good football atmosphere in the stands of Stamford Bridge. Chelsea, who was in tenth position, received the team that has the best wardrobe in the world. Guardiola made it clear that he can change a game in tenths of a second. Chelsea put up a very serious game, but City’s changes resolved the clash.
Chelsea was the team that started the game in command, despite suffering an ordeal with injuries, Sterling and Pulisic had to be changed in the first 20 minutes and Koulibaly gave a scare. They arrived with danger and even ran into the post, but Guardiola after the break changed the game. He put the bandage on before the wound opened, Akanji and Rico Lewis restructured the defense and midfield and Grealish and Mahrez were the ones who decided the match. The game began to heat up, and the cityzens settled in the rival camp. Haaland did not appear, but Guardiola’s ideas appeared. They did not renounce their style and with a play that started from the goal the intoxicated Jack Grealih decided the match with a pass from Mahrez. From there they chloroformed the game and left Chelsea without an option. The few that had the blues did not come to fruition.
Guardiola’s men did not fail in their appointment and rejoin the Premier. They took advantage of Arsenal’s puncture and are five points off the lead. The bench that Guardiola has is something huge, his changes were valued at more than €400M.
