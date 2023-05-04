Bernardo Silva is having a very outstanding end of the year. The Portuguese went from having a substitute role for almost the entire bulk of the season to being an indisputable starter and who is also making many differences in favor of the club. It is only worth remembering the incredible series signed by the Portuguese in the Champions League against Bayern Munich, in which he was in charge of tearing apart who is for many the best left-back on the planet, Alphonso Davies.
The Portuguese is having as much relevance within the team as Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gündogan himself and the reality is that he is at his best moment in a long time. However, the option for him to leave the club remains on the table, because although the club does not want this to materialize, in the event that the player maintains his desire to leave, this will be respected, although, now they have already raised the starting price of the super talented playmaker.
Manchester City will let Bernardo leave for a price of 95 million euros. That is to say, 15 million more than what the club asked for a couple of months ago, this because the English consider that the player has raised his value with his most recent appearances in the Champions League and in the same way in the Premier League . Although, sources also point out that Silva could consider continuing with Pep’s team, since neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona will seek to sign him and his only option is the decadent PSG.
#Manchester #City #puts #price #Bernardo #Silva #exit #transfer #market
Leave a Reply