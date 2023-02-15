Manchester City put the Premier League red hot: they beat Arsenal

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Jack Grealish celebrates Manchester City’s second goal against Arsenal.
Jack Grealish celebrates Manchester City’s second goal against Arsenal.
Josep Guardiola’s team is the new leader, although with one more game played.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Solid and realistic, the Manchester City gave a big blow in the race to win the Premier League by winning 1-3 on the pitch of the Arsenal, from the one who snatches the lead, this Wednesday in a postponed match from the 12th day.
Arsenal’s defeat deepens their results crisis: they have only made one point out of the last 12 they have played and now they have the same points as City, although they lose the lead in the championship.
Thanks to a better goal difference (+36 vs. +26), the defending champions surpass the Gunners -both teams have 51 points-, although the latter have one game less.
Belgian Kevin De Bruyne put the defending champion ahead (24) and English international Bukayo Saka equalized from a penalty before the break (42). Already in the second part Jack Grealish (72) and the Norwegian Erling Haaland (82) gave the victory to the team led by Pep Guardiola.
At the Emirates, the Gunners finished squandering their advantage against the Citizens in a duel in which they were better in the first half, but they paid dearly for their mistakes in getting the ball out against a City that improved in the second half, showing more nose and office that the applicant to succeed him in the list of winners.
News in development.
SPORTS
with AFP
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Manchester #City #put #Premier #League #red #hot #beat #Arsenal
Leave a Reply