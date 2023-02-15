Thursday, February 16, 2023
Manchester City put the Premier League red hot: they beat Arsenal

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 15, 2023
in Sports
Manchester City put the Premier League red hot: they beat Arsenal


Arsenal vs. Manchester City

Jack Grealish celebrates Manchester City’s second goal against Arsenal.

Jack Grealish celebrates Manchester City’s second goal against Arsenal.

Josep Guardiola’s team is the new leader, although with one more game played.

Solid and realistic, the Manchester City gave a big blow in the race to win the Premier League by winning 1-3 on the pitch of the Arsenal, from the one who snatches the lead, this Wednesday in a postponed match from the 12th day.

Arsenal’s defeat deepens their results crisis: they have only made one point out of the last 12 they have played and now they have the same points as City, although they lose the lead in the championship.

Thanks to a better goal difference (+36 vs. +26), the defending champions surpass the Gunners -both teams have 51 points-, although the latter have one game less.

Belgian Kevin De Bruyne put the defending champion ahead (24) and English international Bukayo Saka equalized from a penalty before the break (42). Already in the second part Jack Grealish (72) and the Norwegian Erling Haaland (82) gave the victory to the team led by Pep Guardiola.

At the Emirates, the Gunners finished squandering their advantage against the Citizens in a duel in which they were better in the first half, but they paid dearly for their mistakes in getting the ball out against a City that improved in the second half, showing more nose and office that the applicant to succeed him in the list of winners.

News in development.

with AFP

